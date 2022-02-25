Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

