Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.86.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.05. 123,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$41.74.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.