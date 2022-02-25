Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 143,308 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.90% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

