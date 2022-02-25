Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 185,603 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.16% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.49 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

