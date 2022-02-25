Jane Street Group LLC Buys 54,483 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,483 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 10.88% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,802,000.

BKF stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

