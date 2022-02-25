Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.55% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,073,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 628,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28.

