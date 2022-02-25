Jane Street Group LLC Invests $14.32 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN opened at $157.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $148.81 and a one year high of $176.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67.

