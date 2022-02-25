Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.47% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

