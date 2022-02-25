Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 208,313 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.61% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $16,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

