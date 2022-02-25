Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 271,390 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

ASAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

