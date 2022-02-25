Jane Street Group LLC Sells 238,804 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

