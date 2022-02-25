Jane Street Group LLC Sells 7,481 Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.79% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,414,000.

Shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $103.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98.

