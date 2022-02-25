Jane Street Group LLC Sells 97,607 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.32 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

