Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 521,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 191,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 161,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

