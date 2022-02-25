Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.99% of Wendy’s worth $95,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 112.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after buying an additional 1,148,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 181.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after buying an additional 719,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

WEN stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

