Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.59% of Hostess Brands worth $126,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWNK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

