Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 562,348 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,348 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.72% of Gates Industrial worth $128,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTES. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

