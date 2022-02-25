Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 696,626 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Kroger worth $126,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

