Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.44% of Ball worth $127,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $108,181,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $87.85 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

