Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055,261 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Cheniere Energy worth $103,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,609,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $97,503,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $139.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

