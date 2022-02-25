Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.82% of Cable One worth $89,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,421.60 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,375.63 and a one year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,591.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,772.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

