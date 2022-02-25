Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.49% of Darden Restaurants worth $95,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

DRI opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.59 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

