Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.61% of Essex Property Trust worth $127,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 109,657 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $316.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

