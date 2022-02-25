Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $117.51 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $117,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $108.93 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $250.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85. The stock has a market cap of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

