Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $127.44 Million Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.09% of Myovant Sciences worth $127,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MYOV opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.