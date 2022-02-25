Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $127.79 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,368 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Etsy worth $127,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Etsy by 54.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 16.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.49. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

