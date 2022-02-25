Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $128.03 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.83% of Paylocity worth $128,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Paylocity stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 130.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its 200-day moving average is $248.67. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.