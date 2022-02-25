Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.70% of ModivCare worth $119,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

