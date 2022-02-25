Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $129,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $310.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

