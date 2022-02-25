Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 20,715 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.42% of Yum China worth $106,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.