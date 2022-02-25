Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 49,094 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,094 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.85% of Thor Industries worth $125,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THO opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

