Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.09% of Switch worth $128,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Switch by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.