Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856,153 shares of the software’s stock after selling 134,040 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.46% of Altair Engineering worth $127,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,376 shares of the software’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $1,365,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

ALTR stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

