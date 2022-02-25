JB Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.61 on Friday, hitting $343.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,865,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.