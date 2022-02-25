JB Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. 29,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,069. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

