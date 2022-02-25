JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 50,125 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 84.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 225,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 646,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,883,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.93 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

