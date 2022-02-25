JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.5% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 69,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,028. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

