JB Capital LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $61,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. 3,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,934. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $267.08 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.44. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.