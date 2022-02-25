JB Capital LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 20,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

