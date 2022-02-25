JB Capital LLC Invests $2.86 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

