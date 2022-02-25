JB Capital LLC Invests $20.32 Million in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,317,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for 2.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.75% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after buying an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000.

IXG traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,168. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

