JB Capital LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,038. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

