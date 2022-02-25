JB Capital LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Intel comprises about 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,917,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 867,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.