JB Capital LLC Makes New $48.31 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,308,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.97. 1,962,122 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.