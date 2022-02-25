JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 405,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.5% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,960. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

