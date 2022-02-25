JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $246.84. 89,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

