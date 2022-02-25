JB Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $22.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,049.44. 88,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,916. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,322.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.