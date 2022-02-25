JB Capital LLC Purchases New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,040. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.