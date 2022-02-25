JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,399 Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 155.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 312,322 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 62.5% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares during the period.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.56. 12,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.