JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,250 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.13 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

